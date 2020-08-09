BCSO: Woman identified in Baldwin County plane crash from last month

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach looks more like "Green Beach" this weekend and the green hue of the Gulf Coast waters is being seen on other local beaches too.

The water is full of “June Grass,” which the city says isn’t grass at all. It’s algae. The water is calm, few waves, but you still can’t see your feet through the thick green, slimy life. You can see swarms of tiny fish feeding on the grass. The algae aren’t harmful to people and is actually essential to the environment. A Facebook post explains it, “it's that time of year again when some areas of our beaches are experiencing 'June Grass,' though not grass at all.