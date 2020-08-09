BCSO: Woman identified in Baldwin County plane crash from last month

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on twitter the identity of the woman who died in the plane crash in Baldwin County on July 28.
The second victim in the plane crash was Doris Rhodes from Florence.
