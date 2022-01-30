BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office want you to be on alert for scam calls. According to a Facebook Post Saturday, the callers are posing as deputies.

The scammer is using the name and rank of several of our deputies during the conversation. In each of the calls, the scammer alleged that fines were owed for failing to show up for jury duty or for unpaid tickets. There have been several variations of this scam over the years, but they are all meant to gather your personal information or to convince someone to send the scammer money.—BCSO Post

They’re reminding people deputies will never call to try and collect money. You can report attempted scams at 251-937-0202.