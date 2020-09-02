BCSO: Trio wanted for stealing about $40K from former company

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — David Kelly, Waitus English and Kenneth Carver are all wanted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property first degree.

In May, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a construction company in Gulf Shores indicating that three employees, who no longer worked for the company, “continued to charge various building materials to commercial accounts set up by the company,” according to investigators. The company found the billing discrepancies during an audit.

Throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office followed up with the building supply stores listed and located video of the suspects buying materials on the company account. The total amount charged was about $40,000, according to investigators.

Meanwhile, Dale and Susan Chain reached out to News 5, claiming one of the suspects, Kenneth Carver, took $8,500 for them for a job building an RV storage facility on their property – but never returned to do any work.

Civil court documents show Carver was ordered to pay them back. The Chains said they received $1,000, but that was it.

They showed us a contract they signed with Carver in August 2019. The complaint regarding Carver, Kelley and English came about in May 2020.

LATEST STORIES: