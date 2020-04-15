BCSO thanks county dispatchers with lunch

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office “cook team” set up shop in the parking lot of the Emergency Operation Center for a little grilling and gratitude for the county’s 18 dispatchers.

This is National Telecommunications Appreciation week and hot dogs and hamburgers seemed the perfect way to say thank you to the folks who are often heard and not seen.

Sheriff Hoss Mack says their jobs are even more difficult now because of the coronavirus. “We can’t allow even any of deputies to come by so they’ve become even more isolated during this process. So, it’s just a day to let them get out in the sun, take a break, have a hot dog, a hamburger and see some faces they haven’t been able to see in the last 3 to 4 weeks.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories