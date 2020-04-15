BCSO thanks county dispatchers with lunch

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office “cook team” set up shop in the parking lot of the Emergency Operation Center for a little grilling and gratitude for the county’s 18 dispatchers.

This is National Telecommunications Appreciation week and hot dogs and hamburgers seemed the perfect way to say thank you to the folks who are often heard and not seen.

Sheriff Hoss Mack says their jobs are even more difficult now because of the coronavirus. “We can’t allow even any of deputies to come by so they’ve become even more isolated during this process. So, it’s just a day to let them get out in the sun, take a break, have a hot dog, a hamburger and see some faces they haven’t been able to see in the last 3 to 4 weeks.”

