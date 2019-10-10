BCSO: Oasis Travel Center all-clear after suspicious package identified

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspicious package was actually a GPS ankle monitor and charger. The sheriff’s office says the monitor was making an unusual sound that caused the alarm.

The area is all clear.

The sheriff’s office says it is unknown at this time if the ankle monitor is one of theirs or if it was left by someone driving through Alabama. Now that the bomb squad has cleared the device, they will investigate where exactly it is from.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package found at the Oasis Travel Center off of the Wilcox Road I-10 exit.

The sheriff’s office says the area has been evacuated.

The Mobile Police Bomb Squad is also on scene assisting in the investigation.