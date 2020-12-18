BCSO: Suspect linked to multiple arson crimes arrested in Mobile

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect was arrested Friday in Mobile for his involvement in multiple arson crimes committed in the Baldwin County area say deputies.

33-year-old Phillip Mack was identified to be the suspect.

Baldwin County deputies say there was a report of a home on fire in a Malbis neighborhood and further investigation determined it was intentional. The fire caused damage to the victim’s vehicles and home.

In the midst of working the house fire in Malbis, a vehicle fire was reported at the freestanding Emergency Room and it sustained massive damage.



After deputies responded to the emergency room, they learned Fairhope Police received a similar call of three vehicles having been set on fire in their jurisdiction as well.

According to BCSO, these arson incidents were found out to be in relation to one another after communicating with several agencies and following up on some leads. Mack was then named a suspect and this was shared with other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Friday morning, Daphne patrol officers located Mack and tried to go forth with a traffic stop. However, he fled the scene but officers were able to later detain him in Mobile.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Phillip Mack with Arson in the First Degree for the residential fire and Arson in the second degree for the vehicle fire at the freestanding emergency room in Malbis.

Mack may also face charges with the Loxley, Fairhope, and Daphne Police Department. BSCO is working with these agencies and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office as an investigation continues regarding the case.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937- 0202.

