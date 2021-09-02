BCSO, Sunset Rotary sending hurricane recovery supplies to St. Charles Parish

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A drive through St. Charles Parish Louisiana and the damage is everywhere.

“Trees and power lines down, absolutely no electricity, communication system completely down, you can’t make a cell phone call,” says St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne.

He says many in the community are struggling.

“We’re told we are going to be out of electrical power possibly for four weeks and if you look at the damage I can believe it.”

In times like these, it’s good to have friends who know what it’s like and he has a good one in Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

“Unfortunately we have had a lot of practice lately and so we are able to mobilize quickly and we know exactly what they need and hopefully we are going to be able to help them out,” says Mack.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sunset Rotary Club in Robertsdale are sending generators, chainsaws, food, water, a trailer full of hurricane survival supplies from one sheriff to another.

“He’s been calling me since the beginning,” says Sheriff Champagne. “I know he is sending supplies and people to bring us over some deputies for us. We appreciate any of the help we are getting.”

Hurricane Ida may go down as the worse hurricane to ever hit communities just to the west of New Orleans says Champagne.

“This is the strongest, most ferocious hurricane that I have ever seen hit St. Charles Parish.”

But, just like the storm this too will pass. The recovery made easier with the help of friends.

Deputies will leave first thing Friday morning to deliver the supplies. Sheriff Mack says it will be the first of what he believes will be several trips to St Charles Parish.