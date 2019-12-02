BCSO: Summerdale man arrested for child sex charges on a victim under the age of 12

Marc Readman has been arrested on child sex charges.

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Summerdale man has been arrested on child sex charges. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marc Readman, 37, early Thanksgiving morning.

Readman is charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree, endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse of a child under 12, sexual torture, rape second degree and sodomy second degree.

Authorities say Readman is a current registered sex offender. In 2007, Readman was convicted of statutory rape second degree in Missouri. The victim was a 14-year-old girl.