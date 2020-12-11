BCSO stuffs the Bearcat for foster kids in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — As WKRG’s Magical Toy Drive comes to an end, another toy drive by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is just getting started.

It’s called “Stuff the Bearcat,” one of the SWAT teams emergency response vehicles.

“We feel really good about what we are doing here. It’s for a good cause. Usually we use the Bearcat for different missions but this is probably the most important one,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Sheriff’s Office.

After getting calls from the Department of Human Resources and hearing about kids in the foster care system who may not have a Christmas, Sheriff Hoss Mack says they couldn’t help but get involved.

The Bearcat was loaded up Friday morning in Bay Minette. Friday afternoon it is in Foley at Walmart until 7 a.m. Saturday, when the toy drive moves to Fairhope from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart.

