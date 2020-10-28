BCSO: Structure fire at Stockton Gas

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a structure fire at Stockton Gas in Stockton at Highway 225 and Highway 59.

Expect delays in this area as fire units work.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories