BCSO: Structure fire at Stockton Gas

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a structure fire at Stockton Gas in Stockton at Highway 225 and Highway 59.
Expect delays in this area as fire units work.
This is a developing story.
