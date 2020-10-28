BCSO: Structure fire at Stockton Gas

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 9:15 Wednesday morning to declare a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

"We may not feel like we're having an emergency right now, but we have to do that to apply for FEMA funds, should we be surprised by this storm and have damages," City Council President Jack Burrell told News 5 Monday.