BCSO: Standoff in Bay Minette

UPDATE 08/16/20 6:47 PM — Mallory has surrendered to Baldwin County Sheriffs and is now in custody. The child that was barricaded inside with Mallory has also been retrieved from the house and is safe.

UPDATE 08/16/20 6:37 PM — Mallory has barricaded himself in the house after the standoff began with police arriving in regards to a domestic disagreement between Mallory and his girlfriend.

(Original story)

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s office confirms a standoff is in progress at Taylor street in Bay Minette.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s and Bay Minette police blocked off Taylor street while a man was held up in a house on Taylor street.

This is currently a developing story and WKRG News 5 will update once more information becomes available.

