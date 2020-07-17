BCSO: Sex offender located in Minnesota, arrested for not notifying authorities of move

Press release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

In January of 2018, Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Offender Compliance Unit began an investigation into Austin Hamilton 32, Foley, AL. Hamilton is a registered sex offender out of Illinois and was being monitored by the compliance unit.

During early 2018, Hamilton left Alabama without notifying the compliance unit and moved to another state. Warrants were signed for the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act ( SORNA) violation.

In June of 2020, an anonymous tip was received that Hamilton was living in the St. Paul, MN area. The United States Marshals Service was contacted and asked to assist in locating Hamilton.

On July 16, 2020, the USMS in Minnesota located and arrested Hamilton near St. Paul.

Hamilton will eventually be extradited back to Alabama to face prosecution.

The US Marshals Service and Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.

According to icrimewatch.net, Hamilton’s previous charges include Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Sexual Exploitation Exposing Organs in Illinois. His victims were a 7-year-old and 9-year-old, according to CBS Chicago.

LATEST STORIES: