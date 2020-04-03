BCSO searching for man who fled traffic stop in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop Friday near Interstate 65 and Highway 59 in Baldwin County.

A K-9 unit and deputies were searching the area in Bay Minette attempting to locate the person.

BCSO describes him as a white male wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. We are told he has active warrants. If you see anything suspicious please contact authorities right away.

