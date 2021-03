BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on several Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) warrants.

The sheriff’s office says 64-year-old Sulayman Akbar cut his ankle monitor off and left without being seen. Akbar was last seen in the Mobile area, but has ties with people in Fairhope. Akbar stands at 6’1″ and 225 lbs.

If anyone has information on Akbar’s whereabouts call BCSO at 251-937-0202.