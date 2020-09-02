BCSO: Fugitive accused of raping a juvenile under 16-years-old

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office says a man is on the run, accused of raping someone less than 16-years-old. Investigators say they got information in July that Pedro Zephahoa-Martinez, 29, was sexually involved with a juvenile under the age of 16.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says, “investigators followed up on this lead, conducted interviews and collected evidence ultimately corroborating the original information. Four warrants for the arrest of Zephahoa-Martinez for Rape in the Second Degree were recently obtained.”

Investigators say Zephahoa-Martinez fled his residence in Foley before he could be arrested. Now they want the community to help find him. Zephahoa-Martinez is described as Latino male, 5’10”, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 if you have information.

