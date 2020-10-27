BCSO: Search for stolen trailer hauling John Deere tractor







ELSANOR, Ala, (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for help locating a trailer with a John Deere tractor that was stolen October 10 in the Elsanor community.

BCSO says the truck in the pictures above appears to be Ford F350 dually. Brown or maroon in color with Alabama plate.

The 2005 18’ black utility trailer that was stolen was carrying a John Deere 332E outfitted with a front-end loader and bush hog.

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Michael Walker (251)-972-8589 or Sheriff’s Communications (251)-937-0202.

