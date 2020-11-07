BCSO: One person air flighted after incident in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirms to WKRG News 5 that one person was injured at an incident off Highway 31.
BCSO says it happened around 6:45 pm at a house off the Highway 31 and one person was air lifted to a local hospital.
This is a developing story, BCSO is investigating.
