BCSO: One person air flighted after incident in Spanish Fort

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirms to WKRG News 5 that one person was injured at an incident off Highway 31.

BCSO says it happened around 6:45 pm at a house off the Highway 31 and one person was air lifted to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, BCSO is investigating.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories