BCSO on scene at Alabama Welcome Center

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County deputies are at the Alabama Welcome Center at the Florida state line.

WKRG News 5 got a tip from a viewer about a scene at the location. We have a crew on site now.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories