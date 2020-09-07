BCSO on scene at Alabama Welcome Center

UPDATE 12:10 PM 9/7/20: 38-year-old Robert Smith was booked into the Baldwin County jail just after noon Monday. The entry is so new, a mugshot has not yet been posted, nor does it list other pertinent information like bond amount or charges.

UPDATE 11:50 AM 9/6/20: Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber identified the suspect in the Bass Pro shooting as 38-year-old Robert Smith a black male from the Grove Hill area. Barber says Smith is being treated for a medical condition at present not related to his arrest. He says the second person taken into custody Saturday, a woman, has been released and there are no charges pending for that person at this time.