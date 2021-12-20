Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to keep your home safe for the holidays

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office wants to help residents keep their homes safe this holiday season.
BCSO has created a list of ideas for how to protect your home “from criminals like Harry and Marv,” a reference antagonists in the Christmas classic movie “Home Alone.” The list was posted to Facebook.
- Ask neighbors to watch your home
- Lock your doors, including the garage door
- Put lights on timers to give the impression that you’re home
- Don’t post photos on social media until you return home
BCSO requests that if you see suspicious activity to contact your local law enforcement agency.