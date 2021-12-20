Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to keep your home safe for the holidays

Oprah’s Favorite Things features a few books co-authored by Oprah, including a daily self-reflection planner and a book that discusses trauma, hope and healing.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office wants to help residents keep their homes safe this holiday season.

BCSO has created a list of ideas for how to protect your home “from criminals like Harry and Marv,” a reference antagonists in the Christmas classic movie “Home Alone.” The list was posted to Facebook.

Ask neighbors to watch your home

Lock your doors, including the garage door

Put lights on timers to give the impression that you’re home

Don’t post photos on social media until you return home

BCSO requests that if you see suspicious activity to contact your local law enforcement agency.