Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to keep your home safe for the holidays

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office wants to help residents keep their homes safe this holiday season.

BCSO has created a list of ideas for how to protect your home “from criminals like Harry and Marv,” a reference antagonists in the Christmas classic movie “Home Alone.” The list was posted to Facebook.

  • Ask neighbors to watch your home
  • Lock your doors, including the garage door
  • Put lights on timers to give the impression that you’re home
  • Don’t post photos on social media until you return home

BCSO requests that if you see suspicious activity to contact your local law enforcement agency.

