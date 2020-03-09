BCSO: No charges to be filed at this time for toddler death in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators say they are not looking to charge anyone at this time for the death of a toddler in Foley Friday.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday that a toddler had been hit by a vehicle. The child was later pronounced dead at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

The case will be reviewed by the DA’s office. BCSO say they have the car they believe ran over the little girl.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: