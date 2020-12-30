BCSO: Man last seen walking dog goes missing in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen walking his dog from his house in Summerdale on Sunday.

Peter Curreri

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 33-year-old Peter Curreri left his Summerdale home on Dec. 27 to walk his dog, Abel, and had not returned. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, employees at the Baldwin County landfill in Summerdale found Abel dead on the landfill property, not far from Curreri’s house. The cause of the dog’s death is under investigation, and a search of the nearby yielded no signs of Curreri.

When searching the area of Curreri’s home, deputies learned that Curreri had been contacted by a neighbor. Curreri had apparently been sleeping in a barn on their property and left walking after he was awakened.

Curreri was last seen walking on Long Road near County Road 28 at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. This is a short distance from Curreri’s residence, however, he has yet to return home.

Peter Curreri is described as a white, male who is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He has long, blonde, hair and blue eyes. He normally wears glasses and goes by Pete. According to witnesses, Curreri might not be thinking clearly and is possibly suffering from an undetermined mental illness, deputies said. They do not believe that Curreri is armed or dangerous

Anyone who comes into contact with Curreri or has information on him should call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

