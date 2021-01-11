BCSO: Man kidnapped, strapped to chair for a day, search is on for suspect

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second suspect in a robbery and kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office says Taylor Nelson, 29, and Kirkland Cohen, 23, assaulted a man as he dropped off an acquaintance off at Valley RV and Mobile Home Park. After the assault, the man was forced to empty his pockets. The man’s keys, personnel effects, and several hundred dollars were taken from him.

The sheriff’s office says the two men moved the victim to a trailer, where they tied him to a chair and continued to assault the victim and threaten him with a firearm. The victim was held for at least a day before being dropped off at a different location. Nelson and Cohen then took the victim’s vehicle.

The victim is recovering from surgery stemming from his injuries.

Nelson and Cohen are charged with kidnapping in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and assault in the first degree. Taylor Nelson has been arrested, but Kirkland Cohen has not been located. Cohen is believed to be in the Foley area.

The sheriff’s office is asking for Kirkland Cohen to surrender, however; if you have any information regarding the location of Kirkland Cohen, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.

LATEST STORIES: