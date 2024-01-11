BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re looking for a career change in the new year, Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack may have the job for you.

“We have 12 deputy sheriff openings and 21 corrections officer openings,” Mack said.

Six of the deputy positions were just approved in last year’s budget to keep up with the growing needs.

“We’ve added additions to our investigations division, to our patrol division and to our school resource officer positions in the county,” Mack explained.

The county’s new jail is expected to open next year, and while construction continues, so does the hiring process to make sure staff is trained and in place.

“It is going to give us an opportunity to have a little bit more breathing room and more security over our inmates,” he said. “In order to do that the county commission has agreed that we’re stepping different positions up as we get ready for 2025 so that everybody can be properly trained, properly certified for that opening.”

Sheriff Mack expects the department to fill all of the open positions by late spring or early summer.

“Once the application process goes through we have a review process that then leads to the interview,” he explained.

For a list of open positions click here.