BCSO looking for drug suspect from Bon Secour area

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on drug charges in the Bon Secour area. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells News 5 a deputy tried to serve a warrant Sunday morning on 37-year-old Julian Cosson. The sheriff said when the suspect was spotted, Cosson ran into the woods. A 9K unit from Foley was called in but they weren’t able to find Cosson.

The Sheriff says he’s wanted on drug charges and sanctions from drug court. The Baldwin County jail log shows he was booked into jail at least three times in 2019.

LATEST STORIES: