BCSO, K9 units searching for felony suspect north of Spanish Fort

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jason G Kuykendall. He’s wanted for Fleeing, DUI and Fraud.
Authorities say they attempted to serve a warrant when Kuykendall ran off. He’s believed to be in the area of Buzbee Road off Stagecoach Road.
He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.
BCSO and Spanish Fort PD units are in the 32000 block of Buzbee Rd. trying to locate Jason Kuykendall. He is wanted for multiple warrants out of FL and GA. K9’s are working the area. Kuykendall is wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/ExJXJcjGo1— BC Sheriff’s Office (@1BC_SO) February 19, 2021