BCSO, K9 units searching for felony suspect north of Spanish Fort

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jason G Kuykendall. He’s wanted for Fleeing, DUI and Fraud.

Authorities say they attempted to serve a warrant when Kuykendall ran off. He’s believed to be in the area of Buzbee Road off Stagecoach Road.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

