BCSO, K9 units searching for felony suspect north of Spanish Fort

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A semi-automatic AR pistol, almost $5,000 in cash and thousands of dollars in merchandise, all purchased, according to Daphne police, using stolen identities. "It's pretty uncommon for us to catch them in the act, so to speak, and get them with this amount of stolen identities and merchandise and cash to boot," says Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy.

21-year-old Jairice Shelton is now in custody and charged with trafficking in stolen identities after a week-long investigation that started with the report of a stabbing at the Hampton Inn. When officers arrived they didn't find anyone stabbed but they did find some suspicious documents. That led them to call other local hotels. "Notified other hotels of the name that was used to check-in that room and we found out at the Hilton Garden Inn there were currently two guys staying there that were checked in under that name."