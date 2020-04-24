BCSO: Investigation of suspect shot, killed by Daphne Police shows no wrongdoing by officers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The investigation of Derick Powe, 29, shot and killed Friday, April 17, 2020 by Daphne Police found the officers did no wrong.

According to the findings of the investigation, Powe pointed his gun at an officer and Daphne Police responded.

BCSO does confirm the gun Powe had was his and he had a license for it.

Read the full press release here:

On Friday April 17, 2020, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU)

was requested by the Daphne Police Department to conduct an officer

involved shooting investigation.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Daphmont

community in Daphne, Alabama to investigate the report of a person pointing

a firearm at his neighbors. After arriving at the scene of this complaint the

officers determined that Derick L. Powe had been acting erratically

throughout the day and fired at least one shot. He later came out of his

residence and pointed a gun at his neighbors again, which prompted the

officer’s response.

Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect, but while talking with the

victims the officers were notified that Mr. Powe was driving by. The

investigating officers got into their vehicles and attempted to conduct a traffic

stop.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. the officers made contact with Mr. Powe. They

gave him verbal commands to walk to the officers with his hands visible.

During their initial encounter, Mr. Powe presented a firearm and he was shot

by the officers. Mr. Powe succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Members of the BCMCU will continue its independent investigation of this

incident. The investigation is still in its early stages and crime scene

investigators will be working into the night. We ask that everyone avoid the

area of the shooting until we clear the scene. More information will be

released next week.

