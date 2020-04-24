BCSO: Investigation of suspect shot, killed by Daphne Police shows no wrongdoing by officers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The investigation of Derick Powe, 29, shot and killed Friday, April 17, 2020 by Daphne Police found the officers did no wrong.
According to the findings of the investigation, Powe pointed his gun at an officer and Daphne Police responded.
BCSO does confirm the gun Powe had was his and he had a license for it.
Read the full press release here:
On Friday April 17, 2020, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU)
was requested by the Daphne Police Department to conduct an officer
involved shooting investigation.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Daphmont
community in Daphne, Alabama to investigate the report of a person pointing
a firearm at his neighbors. After arriving at the scene of this complaint the
officers determined that Derick L. Powe had been acting erratically
throughout the day and fired at least one shot. He later came out of his
residence and pointed a gun at his neighbors again, which prompted the
officer’s response.
Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect, but while talking with the
victims the officers were notified that Mr. Powe was driving by. The
investigating officers got into their vehicles and attempted to conduct a traffic
stop.
At approximately 3:00 p.m. the officers made contact with Mr. Powe. They
gave him verbal commands to walk to the officers with his hands visible.
During their initial encounter, Mr. Powe presented a firearm and he was shot
by the officers. Mr. Powe succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Members of the BCMCU will continue its independent investigation of this
incident. The investigation is still in its early stages and crime scene
investigators will be working into the night. We ask that everyone avoid the
area of the shooting until we clear the scene. More information will be
released next week.
LATEST STORIES:
- Birmingham area bakery scores baking Tua’s draft cake
- Nonprofit organization based in Montgomery donates face shields to healthcare professionals
- 281 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,434 total cases with 209 deaths
- PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19
- Mobile Traffic reports small aircraft crash on Bellingrath Road