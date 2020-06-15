BCSO investigating weekend murder/suicide

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s Sheriff said deputies are investigating a murder/suicide that happened over the weekend. No further details are available at this time. The sheriff says a news release will be issued later today.

A viewer who contacted News 5 said the incident happened Sunday on Ard Road in the Elsanor community. That’s in central Baldwin County east of Robertsdale.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories