BCSO investigating weekend murder/suicide

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s Sheriff said deputies are investigating a murder/suicide that happened over the weekend. No further details are available at this time. The sheriff says a news release will be issued later today.
A viewer who contacted News 5 said the incident happened Sunday on Ard Road in the Elsanor community. That’s in central Baldwin County east of Robertsdale.
