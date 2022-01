PERDIDO, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Perdido. An email was sent by the Sheriff after 3 am:

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a shooting in Perdido at the intersection of County Road 47 and McCoy Road. County Road 47 will be closed for a period of time. Traffic should avoid this area and use alternate routes. More information will be released at a later time