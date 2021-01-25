BCSO investigating shooting in crossroads community, one detained

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has been shot in the torso area near Whippoorwill Lane and Highway 225 near Bay Minette, according to investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement has a suspect in custody, and there is “no public safety threat at this time,” according to deputies.

