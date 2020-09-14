BCSO investigates report of bomb at Pine Grove Elementary School

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at Pine Grove Elementary School outside of Bay Minette after receiving a report about a bomb on campus.

BCSO says someone called 911 and stated a bomb was on the campus. Officers are checking the building and grounds.

The Mobile PD Bomb Squad was also called to assist.

