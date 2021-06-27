One dead, others hurt in ATV crash in Baldwin’s Crossroads Community

UPDATE 9:45 AM: An official with the BCSO says one person is dead and “several” others were hurt when an all-terrain vehicle crashed on private property in the Crossroads Community. It happened sometime Saturday in the 41000 block of County Road 86. We don’t know how many others were hurt or their current conditions. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies are investigating after what’s being described as a serious crash in the Whitehouse Fork community in Baldwin County. It happened Saturday on County Road 86.

Few details are available at this time. We’re reached out to the BCSO and are waiting to hear back.

