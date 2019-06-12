BCSO hosts summer camp for kids

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a summer camp for kids in the area this week. We caught up with BCSO at Magnolia School Wednesday morning.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Shining Star Camp is aimed at building life skills and providing community outreach.
The camp involves a family fun day during the week, including a certificate ceremony. The program began in 2009 and now includes 4 camps across Baldwin County.
The Shining Star Camp curriculum includes drug and alcohol awareness, tobacco awareness, fire safety prevention, personal hygiene, seatbelt safety, marine and boater safety, life jacket awareness, wildlife safety, electricity safety, peer pressure, and good character and decision-making.
