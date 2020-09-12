BCSO: Female shot in face in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say a female was shot in the face on Ellis St. Saturday.
According to BCSO, the suspect has not been arrested as of yet.
There are no further details concerning this incident.
WKRG News 5 will work to get more information and provide an update.
