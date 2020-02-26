UPDATE: Authorities find man dead inside Fairhope home

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (1:09 p.m.) Authorities say the unidentified man was found dead inside the home. The body had reportedly been there for a while.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope Police have been on scene on Miller Avenue near downtown Fairhope since 8 a.m. Wednesday.

They attempted to serve an eviction notice, but attempts to contact the unidentified man have failed.

Deputies told our crew on scene that they are expected to force entry at some point.

More that two dozen units from the city and county are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories