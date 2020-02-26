UPDATE: Authorities find man dead inside Fairhope home

UPDATE (1:09 p.m.) Authorities say the unidentified man was found dead inside the home. The body had reportedly been there for a while.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope Police have been on scene on Miller Avenue near downtown Fairhope since 8 a.m. Wednesday.

They attempted to serve an eviction notice, but attempts to contact the unidentified man have failed.

Deputies told our crew on scene that they are expected to force entry at some point.

More that two dozen units from the city and county are currently on scene.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information.

