BCSO expands search dog unit, hires first female handler

Baldwin County

Courtesy: BCSO

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — There will be more search dogs helping Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies to root out crime. The Department announced today, it has hired three new teams, bringing the total number of K9 units to six.

Three of the handlers are new to the unit including, Deputy Stephanie Lewis. Deputy Lewis is the first female K9 handler with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: BCSO

Here is a list of the handlers and their K9 partners:
SGT Matt Hunday and K9 Quintos
CPL Jason Kolbe and K9 Woud
Deputy Cole Pierce and K9 Angie
Deputy Colin Cutright and K9 Hunter
Deputy Dylan Misso and K9 Ezop
Deputy Stephanie Lewis and K9 Neo

