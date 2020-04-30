BCSO encourages Safer at Home compliance, increases beach patrols

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baldwin county sheriff's office_450789

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The following is a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Following Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order effective April 30, 2020 at 5:00pm amending her original order of Stay at home in April, the Baldwin County Sheriff Office has implemented a plan of compliance.

BCSO will have increased Beach Patrols coordinated with the Gulf Shores Police and Orange Beach Police Departments to address any gatherings of 10 or more individuals on the Beaches and promoting safe distancing.

All Restaurants, Bars and Breweries remain under take-out, curbside and delivery only services. Any violations will be documented, investigated and referred to the appropriate legal, licensing and regulatory agencies.

We encourage everyone to be safe and continue to adhere to the Safer at Home Order.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories