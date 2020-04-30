BCSO encourages Safer at Home compliance, increases beach patrols

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The following is a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Following Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order effective April 30, 2020 at 5:00pm amending her original order of Stay at home in April, the Baldwin County Sheriff Office has implemented a plan of compliance.

BCSO will have increased Beach Patrols coordinated with the Gulf Shores Police and Orange Beach Police Departments to address any gatherings of 10 or more individuals on the Beaches and promoting safe distancing.

All Restaurants, Bars and Breweries remain under take-out, curbside and delivery only services. Any violations will be documented, investigated and referred to the appropriate legal, licensing and regulatory agencies.

We encourage everyone to be safe and continue to adhere to the Safer at Home Order.