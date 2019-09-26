BCSO deputy SUV ignites grass fire and burns

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County deputy found out the hard way just how dry conditions are throughout Alabama.

Parked on the shoulder of the road near Highway 59 and County Road 71, the unidentified deputy left his car running as he made a phone call. The grass ignited under the SUV, burning through one of the fuel lines and setting the 2018 Ford Explorer on fire. It was a total loss.

Adding to concerns were firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle. All were removed without incident. The deputy also escaped without injury.

This comes one day after the Alabama Forestry Commission issued a Fire Alert for the entire state because of persistent drought conditions and the threat of wildfires.