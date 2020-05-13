BCSO deputy killed in 1881 added to National Law Enforcement Memorial

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It all started with a note from a retired police officer in Wyoming.

“The retired officer conducts research about Wyoming Peace Officers that were killed in the line of duty but not listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, DC.,” reads a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “While conducting his research, he located several articles about a Baldwin County Deputy that was killed, during a shootout, in late December 1881.”

That deputy’s name is Abram S. “Abe” Johnson. The sheriff’s office conducting their own researching, confirming Johnson was in fact a deputy of theirs. He lived in the Sibleys Mill community, north of Spanish Fort.

Below is what their research uncovered about him. It related to an incident with Joel Johnson, the deputy’s brother

In December of 1881, Joel Johnson was in the area of Sibleys Mill riding his horse when he was ambushed and shot by an unknown assailant. The assailant then dragged Johnson’s body to a pond and put him in the water. The assailant then stole Johnson’s horse and rode off. During the night, Joel Johnson woke up and was able to drag himself back to his house. He related what happened to his brother, Deputy Abe Johnson. Deputy Johnson went to locate and arrest the suspect. Deputy Johnson located the suspect at a residence a few miles from his home and attempted to arrest the suspect. While effecting the arrest, a struggle ensued and the suspect fired on Deputy Johnson striking him in the chest. Deputy Johnson returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect ran off and was later located, deceased, about a half mile away. Deputy Johnson succumbed to his injuries while at the scene. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office petitioned the Memorial Fund to get Deputy Johnson’s name added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. It has since been added, and his name will be read aloud this week during National Police Week. Johnson was also given a spot on the Law Enforcement memorial outside the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Robertsdale.

