Update: One person shot and killed at Friendship Road Dirt Pit in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (6/16/2021 12: 00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says two employees were involved in a deadly shooting at the Friendship Road Dirt Pit.

BCSO says a 45-year-old male is dead. US Marshalls will be looking for the suspect who is from Mobile.

UPDATE (6/16/2021 11:27 AM) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was shot at the Friendship Road dirt pit near county road 64 just before ten o’clock Wednesday morning.

A woman who lives across the street tells me she heard 6 gunshots back to back Wednesday morning and minutes later deputies were pulling up with medical units following.

Crime scene tape is up around the side of one of the buildings on the property.

There is no information yet about who the suspect or suspects are, or how the victim is doing at this hour.

A witness on scene says

Witness: “I was in the kitchen washing dishes when I heard the ambulance and the sheriffs department come through that’s when I came through the front door.” Reporter: ‘you said 6 shots they were back to back?’ Witness: yeah, back to back. Reporter: what was going through your mind? Witness: what’s going on Reporter: scary? Witness: yeah I was nervous

The dirt pit was closed for more than an hour but it has since reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/16/2021 10:22 am) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) tells WKRG News 5 deputies are responding to a shooting Wednesday morning on Friendship road.

The shooting happened on the end of Friendship Road near the dirt pit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.