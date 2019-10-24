BCSO Correction Center “100% compliant”

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – PRESS RELEASE: The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the National Institute for Jail Operations that the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center had recently completed a two-year exam and review of Correction Center standards, Compliance, Policy and Practices.

Over 128 different standards were evaluated during the examination to include administration, release, inmate management, inmate communication, security and control, inmate services, inmate healthcare, sanitation and maintenance, inmate programs and activities, living areas, facility and support areas, as well as, inmate religious and personal issues.

At the end of the evaluation, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center was found to be 100% compliant with all the standards which were measured.

This examination is conducted every two years by the National Institute for Jail Operations as part of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center being an accredited jail in the State of Alabama.

Sheriff Mack wishes to thank all the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center Management and Staff for achieving the accreditation and maintaining it for the past two years.

