UPDATE: No devices found at Buc-ee’s after bomb threat

UPDATE (8:27 p.m. 4/6/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says no devices were found at Buc-ee’s after a bomb threat was called into Loxley Police Department at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Loxley police will be conducting an investigation into the origin of the call.

Follow up on Buccee’s: No devices were located. Loxley PD will be conducting an investigation into the origin of the call. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) April 7, 2021

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a bomb threat was reported at the Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale Tuesday evening.

Loxley Police says as of 7:40 pm, nothing credible had been found on the scene. They’re continuing their search.

BCSO posted the following tweet:

BCSO units and Loxley PD units are in the area of Buc-ee’s travel center in reference to a bomb threat. The area is being evacuated so further investigation can take place. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) April 7, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.