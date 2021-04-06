UPDATE: No devices found at Buc-ee’s after bomb threat

UPDATE (8:27 p.m. 4/6/21): The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says no devices were found at Buc-ee’s after a bomb threat was called into Loxley Police Department at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Loxley police will be conducting an investigation into the origin of the call.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a bomb threat was reported at the Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale Tuesday evening.
Loxley Police says as of 7:40 pm, nothing credible had been found on the scene. They’re continuing their search.
BCSO posted the following tweet:
This is a developing story, check back for updates.