BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Heaton.

The 52-year-old from Foley has not been seen or heard from by family members since early February 2021. Heaton does not have a phone or any known vehicles.

If you have any information, please contact Corporal Justin Correa with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 972-8589 or the Communications Division (251)937-0202.