BCSO arrests 2nd suspect accused of kidnapping/robbery

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the second of two suspects in a robbery and kidnapping. 23-year-old Kirkland Cohen was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Saturday afternoon. For roughly a week, deputies had been looking for him. According to an official with the Sheriff’s Office: “We received a tip that he was staying at a residence off CR97 in Josephine. Deputies went to the location and arrested him without incident.”

Previously we reported that, according to BCSO, Taylor Nelson, 29, and Kirkland Cohen, 23, assaulted a man as he dropped off an acquaintance at Valley RV and Mobile Home Park. After the assault, the man was forced to empty his pockets. The man’s keys, personnel effects, and several hundred dollars were taken from him.

The sheriff’s office says the two men moved the victim to a trailer, where they tied him to a chair and continued to assault the victim and threaten him with a firearm. The victim was held for at least a day before being dropped off at a different location. Nelson and Cohen then took the victim’s vehicle. The victim is recovering from surgery stemming from his injuries. Nelson and Cohen are charged with kidnapping in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and assault in the first degree.