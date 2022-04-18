BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The footprint for the Baldwin County Jail construction project continues to expand and that means the administrative offices of the Sheriff’s office at 310 Hand Avenue will close for good Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“Everybody is pretty excited about moving into our new location,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

After thirty years in the same building, this is a big move. “We’re just not moving desks and chairs this is moving all of our computers all of the support systems, monitoring systems, alarm systems and everything else that’s what’s made it a pretty big task.”

The Bay Minette office will close to the public at the close of business Tuesday, “and they will remain closed until we open at our new location which will be 320 North Hoyle Ave. one block directly behind us,” says Mack.

Permits and licenses can still be obtained online or in person at Sheriff’s offices in Foley, Fairhope and Robertsdale.

After the move, the next phase will be the demolition of the old building followed by the water tower…to make way for the new jail tower. That part of the project is expected to last for the next three years.

The administrative offices hope to re-open in seven to ten days in their new location.