BCSO: 61-year-old man of Spanish Fort charged with four counts of possession of obscene material

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — 61-year-old John Thompson of Spanish Fort was charged with four counts of possession of obscene material.

Thompson turned himself in to the corrections center on May 19, 2020.

According to BCSO, investigators found several electronic devices after executing a search warrant on Thompson’s residence on May 14. The items were seized and analyzed. Additionally, obscene material was located and he was charged.

Since then, Thompson has bonded out. The investigation continues and the results were turned over to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for review.

LATEST STORIES: