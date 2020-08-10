BCPS: Virtual school registration is closed for Baldwin County schools after being open for only 20 minutes

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools announced on Facebook the virtual school registration is closed after being accessible for only 20 minutes. At 9 a.m., a supplemental registration opened, and within 20 minutes, 1,000 students had registered closing enrollment for the 2020/21 school year.

There is a waiting list for those still wanting their child enrolled in Virtual School. Registration was open for almost the entire month of July. It closed July 31.

Twenty percent of Baldwin County students, or about 7,000 students, will start classes Wednesday in Virtual School.

Parents can still enroll their child in traditional school enrollment here.

LATEST STORIES