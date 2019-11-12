BCHS resumes classes following threat over holiday weekend

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students return to class at Baldwin County High School today, two days after a former student was arrested for allegedly threatening the school over the weekend.

Bay Minette Police said in a Facebook post over the weekend they’d have an increased presence not just at BCHS but all schools in the city.

This all goes back to Saturday when someone made a threat on Facebook saying they’d start shooting at the high school Tuesday following Alabama’s loss to LSU. Bay Minette Police acknowledged the threat publicly Sunday and they said they worked quickly with other agencies to identify who made the threat and charged a 17-year-old former student with making a terroristic threat. A school spokesman applauded the quick action of law enforcement for making an arrest and being on top of this issue days before class was back in session. The former student who was arrested has not been publicly identified.

