BCHD: Drive-in COVID-19 testing available in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Health Department is now offering drive-in COVID-19 testing in Robertsdale. Testing will be held at PZK Hall, 17933 Highway 104 Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to Noon.

Chair Billie Jo of the Baldwin County Commission said, “We have paid close attention to the needs of our citizens during this crisis. The health and safety of our citizens is a priority and it takes collaborations like this with the Alabama Health Department of Public Health and the city of Robertsdale to respond to these needs.”

District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers said, “We appreciate the collaboration with the Baldwin County Commission and the city of Robertsdale for working with ADPH to help extend the number of days Baldwin County residents can be tested for COVID-19. The new location provided will help us better serve the public.”

To set up an appointment, call BCHD at 251-947-1910.

