BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation’s annual BBQ & Blues Cook-Off to benefit local teachers and students will be Saturday, March 12 at Heritage Park in Foley.

Festival-goers can enjoy award-winning barbeque, popular bans, crafts and vendors and activities for the kids. There will be over 25 backyard division cook teams from all across the Gulf Coast and they will compete for the Grand Champion title. There are multiple competition categories including Chicken, Ribs, Boston Butts, Sauce, Dessert and a category called “Anything ‘Butt,” which will include things like seafood. Food trucks will also be on-site if barbeque isn’t your favorite.

The event kicks off on March 11 at 5 p.m. where there will be live entertainment and food trucks. Saturday’s schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. | Gates open and samples begin

11 a.m. | Foley Elementary Ukulele Group

11:20 a.m. | Spearman Brewers

12:30 p.m. | Student and teacher grants announced

1 p.m. | True Blue Band

2:45 p.m. | The Defrosters

4:30 p.m. | Cook-Off awards presentation

Tickets are $10 for anyone over 10 years old. For children 10 and under admission is free.