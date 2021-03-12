BBQ and Blues Festival this weekend in Foley

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) The cooking has already begun and you can smell the competition throughout downtown Foley.

Twenty-eight teams from around the country are in town and filling up Heritage Park for the annual Bar-B-Q and Blues Festival. One of the teams traveling all the way from West Virginia.

Along with some of the best pork, beef and chicken Bar-B-Q you will likely ever eat, there will be arts and crafts and kids activities.

Gates open at 11:00 o’clock Saturday morning. Awards will be handed out at 4 o’clock. All the proceeds will go to the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation benefiting area students and schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories