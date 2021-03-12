BBQ and Blues Festival this weekend in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) The cooking has already begun and you can smell the competition throughout downtown Foley.

Twenty-eight teams from around the country are in town and filling up Heritage Park for the annual Bar-B-Q and Blues Festival. One of the teams traveling all the way from West Virginia.

Along with some of the best pork, beef and chicken Bar-B-Q you will likely ever eat, there will be arts and crafts and kids activities.

Gates open at 11:00 o’clock Saturday morning. Awards will be handed out at 4 o’clock. All the proceeds will go to the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation benefiting area students and schools.